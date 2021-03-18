No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Language in Texas anti-abortion bill intended to make it harder to be overturned by courts

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Women dressed like characters from The Handmaid's Tale protesting anti-abortion bills at the Texas state capitol during the 2019 legislative session. - TWITER / ALEXA GARCIA-DITTA
  • Twiter / Alexa Garcia-Ditta
  • Women dressed like characters from The Handmaid's Tale protesting anti-abortion bills at the Texas state capitol during the 2019 legislative session.
As part of this legislative session's predictable push to curb reproductive rights, Texas lawmakers have tucked language into a restrictive anti-abortion bill meant to make it harder to overturn in court, the Texas Tribune reports.

What's more, the bill's added provisions would clear the way for any Texan to sue abortion providers they don't think are complying with state law, according to the Tribune's analysis.



The language was added to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's so-called “heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortions as early as six weeks — a time before many women are even aware they're pregnant.

Patrick, a Republican, has made Senate Bill 8 one of his top priorities for the current session. On Tuesday, the State Affairs Committee approved the measure to go to debate in full Senate.

Bill proponents — including its author, Bryan Hughes, R-Minneola — argue that its carefully crafted language ensures that court battles over its legality can’t hold it up from going into effect, the Tribune reports.

But legal experts and women's health advocates are calling bullshit on that one.

“Regardless of how you try to dress up an unconstitutional bill, it is still unconstitutional,” Elisabeth Smith, chief counsel for state advocacy and policy at the Center for Reproductive Rights, told the news site.

Further, at least 10 GOP-controlled statehouses have passed heartbeat bills, and to date, all have been blocked by the courts as unconstitutional.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle
Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it Read More

  2. Texas-based hate group source of 80% of all U.S. racist propaganda tracked in 2020 Read More

  3. Texas' last PUC member resigns after recording catches him reassuring utility investors Read More

  4. San Antonio man arrested on weapons charges outside vice presidential residence Read More

  5. Slate of Texas legislation limiting abortion, including so-called 'heartbeat bill,' heads to Senate Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation