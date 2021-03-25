No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Ken Paxton refuses to turn over messages about his participation in rally before Capitol insurrection

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge Texas AG Ken Paxton (center) meets President Donald Trump on the Tarmac during a 2019 presidential visit to Houston. - FACEBOOK / KEN PAXTON
  • Facebook / Ken Paxton
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton (center) meets President Donald Trump on the Tarmac during a 2019 presidential visit to Houston.
Talk about fighting a war on many fronts.

Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — already in the midst of a securities fraud case, a whistleblower lawsuit and a reported FBI probe — is now refusing to turn over messages related to his appearance at the pro-Trump rally that preceded the January 6 Capitol insurrection.



A group of news organizations has requested copies of messages the Republican AG sent or received while in Washington for the appearance, according to a jointly published story. Those communications would normally be available under the Texas Public Information Act, which guarantees public access to government records, including those on officials' personal devices.

The Texas Tribune and ProPublica, the Austin American-Statesman, the Dallas Morning News, the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News are working jointly to obtain those records, according to their joint report. They're also investigating Paxton's open-records practices.

"The news outlets discovered that Paxton's office, which is supposed to enforce the state's open records laws, has no policy governing the release of work-related messages stored on Paxton's personal devices," the story states. "It is unclear whether the office reviews Paxton’s email accounts and phones to look for requested records, or whether the attorney general himself determines what to turn over without any outside checks."

The fight comes as Paxton faces down a long-delayed trial over felony state securities fraud charges and a lawsuit from top aides inside his own office who maintain he retaliated against them after they reported that he abused his office to aid a campaign donor. The AP has also reported that the FBI is investigating similar allegations.

Paxton, a steadfast Trump ally and lightning rod for corruption allegations, filed an unsuccessful and widely ridiculed lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election. After speaking at Trump's January 6 rally, he falsely claimed that the violent insurrection that left five people dead was the work of antifa instead of Trump supporters.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type
Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Critics rip into Ted Cruz after he says lawmakers' concern over mass shootings are political theater Read More

  2. UTSA lands $20 million gift and renames its business school after the donor Read More

  3. City of San Antonio opening up 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday Read More

  4. Texas will make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday Read More

  5. Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation