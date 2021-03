111 people, including 7 in San Antonio area, died in winter storm, Texas health department says

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

Twice as many people perished in the devastating winter storm that hit Texas last month than state officials initially counted.At least 111 people, including seven in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, died as a result of the four-day storm that knocked out power to millions, state health officials revealed Thursday . Four of the local deaths were in Bexar County.Last week, the the health department announced a preliminary death toll of 57, cautioning that those numbers were likely to change as it continued to investigate. At that point, officials tallied three deaths in the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels metro.Most of the victims died from hypothermia, although state officials said vehicle accidents, medical equipment failures, fires, carbon monoxide poisoning and other causes contributed to the grim toll.When announcing the latest numbers, Texas officials again warned that its list is likely to grow.