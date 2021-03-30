San Antonio once again banning Easter tradition of overnight camping in city parks

click image Instagram / joshuaccantu

San Antonio's city parks have traditionally been popular — and often packed — camping spots over Easter weekend.

For the second time during the pandemic, San Antonio will prohibit residents from camping overnight in city parks during Easter Weekend, a popular local tradition.During Monday night's coronavirus briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said parks will be open during the day, but he said the city doesn't have the resources to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols overnight.“I know that this has been a disappointing and difficult year for everyone, and we’re asking for your patience as we try to put this pandemic behind us,” he said.Last year, the city closed its parks through the entire weekend. However, this time around, Nirenberg encouraged residents to use park facilities during the day and “get outside and enjoy some recreation.”As of Monday, some 30% of Bexar County residents over the age of 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and the local positivity rate of 2.1% is the lowest it's been in months.Even so, local health officials continue to urge residents to continue wearing masks and social distancing so the city can avoid a surge like the one that pushed hospitals to the brink after the winter holidays.