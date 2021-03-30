No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

San Antonio once again banning Easter tradition of overnight camping in city parks

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 9:21 AM

click image San Antonio's city parks have traditionally been popular — and often packed — camping spots over Easter weekend. - INSTAGRAM / JOSHUACCANTU
  • Instagram / joshuaccantu
  • San Antonio's city parks have traditionally been popular — and often packed — camping spots over Easter weekend.
For the second time during the pandemic, San Antonio will prohibit residents from camping overnight in city parks during Easter Weekend, a popular local tradition.

During Monday night's coronavirus briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said parks will be open during the day, but he said the city doesn't have the resources to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols overnight.



“I know that this has been a disappointing and difficult year for everyone, and we’re asking for your patience as we try to put this pandemic behind us,” he said.

Last year, the city closed its parks through the entire weekend. However, this time around, Nirenberg encouraged residents to use park facilities during the day and “get outside and enjoy some recreation.”

As of Monday, some 30% of Bexar County residents over the age of 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and the local positivity rate of 2.1% is the lowest it's been in months.

Even so, local health officials continue to urge residents to continue wearing masks and social distancing so the city can avoid a surge like the one that pushed hospitals to the brink after the winter holidays.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Puppeteer and Brownsville native Michelle Zamora lends a hand, and her voice, to Netflix series
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway Read More

  2. Diplo's San Antonio concert drew packed crowds despite being billed as 'limited capacity' show Read More

  3. San Antonio native dies during last phase of elite U.S. Army Ranger course Read More

  4. Texas Republicans' bills to restrict voting aren't popular and would harm GOP voters, study finds Read More

  5. San Antonio Humane Society slashing adoption fees during event with North Shore Animal League Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation