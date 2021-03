Ads urge Texas businesses to weigh economic backlash if Lege tightens voter restrictions

While not spelling out an explicit threat, the tagline hints that the state could see an economic backlash if the Republican-controlled Lege pushes through draconian poll laws. After Georgia passed a similarly restrictive law earlier this week, the MLB Players Association said it may yank the All Star Game out of that state.Texas would seem to be vulnerable to such backlash since it's playing host to major sporting events such as the NCAA 2022 opening-round tournament in San Antonio and Fort Worth. Final Four championships are also slated for Houston in 2023 and San Antonio in 2025.

“We’re calling on Texas business leaders to do the right thing and hold state lawmakers accountable for their attempts to restrict access to the ballot box for marginalized Texans," said Wesley Story, communications manager for Progress Texas, one of the groups that purchased the ads. "Voter suppression is bad for business and bad for our democracy. Who wants to be associated with a Jim Crow friendly state?”



San Antonio-based Texas Organizing Project and MOVE Texas are also among the groups that paid for the ads.

