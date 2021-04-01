Over environmentalists' objections, Texas House approves bill to stop cities from banning gas hookups

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

A remote natural gas well releases fossil fuels from under the earth's surface.

It was voted out of House State Affairs Committee shortly after its hearing less than two weeks ago.

use of efficient electrical heating in new structures, thereby cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Natural gas — backed by the state's powerful fossil fuel lobby — is responsible for approximately 12% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to climate change by trapping heat, according to Metzger. To avoid disastrous global warming, countries must reach net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, climate scientists maintain.





Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.