No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

San Antonio council votes to create a vaccine registry after weeks of outcry from residents

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 9:48 AM

A worker at San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site calls for the next person to receive a shot. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A worker at San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site calls for the next person to receive a shot.
After an outcry from residents frustrated with the mad scramble required to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, city council on Wednesday approved a vaccine registry that will initially be available to those 65 and older.

The move comes four months into the vaccine rollout, and it will be another three to four weeks before it's up and running, according to Metro Health officials. As community frustration built, critics have pointed out that San Antonio is rarity among major Texas cities in not having a registry that allows residents to be added to a centralized waiting list.



Council's vote comes days after Texas made every resident 16 and older eligible to receive a vaccine. The state also launched a statewide online scheduling system earlier this week.

“We have heard for months from residents that signing up for a vaccine feels like a lottery system that only those with fast internet and flexible schedules can win," Councilwoman Ana Sandoval said in an emailed statement. "The State’s decision to expand vaccine eligibility last week drives the urgency to find a better approach.”

Sandoval, along with council members John Courage and Rebecca Viagran called for the vote. It passed with unanimous support from all members present.

Wednesday's approval marked council's second attempt to create a registry. In February, members voted 7-4 to reject a previous effort initiated by Courage.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Giant sticker of Ted Cruz in bondage gear pops up on San Antonio wall and Twitter goes wild Read More

  2. Two more San Antonio-area residents arrested for participating in January 6 Capitol insurrection Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway Read More

  4. Ads urge Texas businesses to weigh economic backlash if Lege tightens voter restrictions Read More

  5. Texas Senate gives initial approval to bill to stop social media companies from banning Texans for political views Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation