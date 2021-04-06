Poll shows San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg likely to win third term, while voters split on Prop B

click to enlarge
-
Kara Hawley / San Antonio Heron
-
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse are shown on election night in 2019.
New polling suggests San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is poised to win a decisive victory in the May 1 citywide election — a sharp contrast to the squeaker he pulled off two years ago
to land a second term.
According to a Bexar Facts poll
released Tuesday, 56% of San Antonians said they plan to vote for Nirenberg this time around. That compares to just 21% who plan to cast ballots for former District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse, who's repeating his 2019 run against the incumbent mayor.
An additional 19% of voters say they're undecided, meaning that even if Brockhouse manages to sway that entire share, he'd still come up short, compared to Nirenberg's current level of support.
The poll was conducted in late March via phone and email and in both English and Spanish, according to Bexar Facts. It has a 4% margin of error.
A conservative populist, Brockhouse performed best among Republicans, according to the survey, pulling in 49% support among that group. However, Nirenberg has far stronger support — 84% — among Democrats. He's also leading Brockhouse 45% to 23% among independents.
New Bexar Facts polling data
also suggest a close contest for passage of Proposition B in the May 1 election. Voters are closely split on the measure, which would strip the city's police union of its power to collectively bargain for new labor contracts.
In the poll, 34% of voters said they support Prop B, while 39% oppose it. More than a quarter, or 28%, said they're undecided.
Proponents of Prop B say it would improve police accountability by removing much of the union's power to protect bad officers. However, the union argues the measure is a punitive effort to slash police funding.
