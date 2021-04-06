No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Poll shows San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg likely to win third term, while voters split on Prop B

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse are shown on election night in 2019. - KARA HAWLEY / SAN ANTONIO HERON
  • Kara Hawley / San Antonio Heron
  • Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse are shown on election night in 2019.
New polling suggests San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is poised to win a decisive victory in the May 1 citywide election — a sharp contrast to the squeaker he pulled off two years ago to land a second term.

According to a Bexar Facts poll released Tuesday, 56% of San Antonians said they plan to vote for Nirenberg this time around. That compares to just 21% who plan to cast ballots for former District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse, who's repeating his 2019 run against the incumbent mayor.



An additional 19% of voters say they're undecided, meaning that even if Brockhouse manages to sway that entire share, he'd still come up short, compared to Nirenberg's current level of support.

The poll was conducted in late March via phone and email and in both English and Spanish, according to Bexar Facts. It has a 4% margin of error.

A conservative populist, Brockhouse performed best among Republicans, according to the survey, pulling in 49% support among that group. However, Nirenberg has far stronger support — 84% — among Democrats. He's also leading Brockhouse 45% to 23% among independents.

New Bexar Facts polling data also suggest a close contest for passage of Proposition B in the May 1 election. Voters are closely split on the measure, which would strip the city's police union of its power to collectively bargain for new labor contracts.

In the poll, 34% of voters said they support Prop B, while 39% oppose it. More than a quarter, or 28%, said they're undecided.

Proponents of Prop B say it would improve police accountability by removing much of the union's power to protect bad officers. However, the union argues the measure is a punitive effort to slash police funding.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Natural Novelist: Jeff VanderMeer’s weird fiction is grounded in a love of Earth’s ecology
Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way
There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. When the power went out, Texas oil and gas regulators rushed to defend the industry’s image Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: GOP shocked by corporations’ false concern about voter-suppression bills Read More

  3. Gov. Greg Abbott refuses to throw pitch at Rangers game after league pulls All-Star Game out of Atlanta Read More

  4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hands down order prohibiting 'vaccine passports' Read More

  5. Tax breaks for developers under scrutiny in San Antonio, Texas capitol Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation