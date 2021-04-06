Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hands down order prohibiting 'vaccine passports'

click to enlarge YouTube Screen Capture / Gov Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a video announcing his executive order.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order barring state agencies and groups that access state funds from setting up "vaccine passports" that require someone to obtain a COVID-19 inoculation before receiving services.

The action by Texas' Republican governor is yet another sign how partisan divisions are playing out during pandemic. As private companies and other entities look to check people's vaccination status as a safety assurance, GOP politicians have argued that such efforts undermine privacy and personal liberties.

According to that February survey, 61% of white Republicans said they're

