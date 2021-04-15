Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Texas Senate passes controversial bill that would keep more people in jail if they can't pay cash bail

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge Texas Organizing Project members march in front of the Bexar County Courthouse during 2019 protest for bail reform. - TIFFANY HOGUE
  • Tiffany Hogue
  • Texas Organizing Project members march in front of the Bexar County Courthouse during 2019 protest for bail reform.
The Texas Senate on Wednesday voted to approve a widely criticized bill intended to keep more people accused or previously convicted of violent crimes behind bars before trial if they can't pay bond.

Authored by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, Senate Bill 21 was approved on a 23-8 vote and now goes to debate in the Texas House. Gov. Greg Abbott has made its passage one of his legislative priorities for the session.



However, jail reform advocates and Democratic leaders have blasted the measure, saying it worsens the state's already unfair system of keeping poor people in jail for prolonged periods when they can't afford cash bail.

In a letter last month, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff asked Huffman to revise the bill, warning that it would lead to jail overcrowding and have an unfair impact on people with mental health and addiction issues.

"Jails should be used to incarcerate people who are a threat to the public," Wolff wrote. "They should not be a place for the homeless or people who have a mental illness or addiction to drugs simply because they cannot afford cash bail."

Civil-rights groups have repeatedly argued that unfair bail systems can lead to suicides by poor and homeless people stuck in incarceration.

Criminal justice reform groups also criticized stipulations in the bill that would require court officers to consider someone's citizenship status when setting bail. The proposal also faced criticism for banning charitable organizations that aren't churches from paying bail on someone's behalf.

“Requiring more Texans to pay to stay out of jail before trial is unfair, unsafe, and wastes tax dollars,” ACLU policy strategist Nick Hudson said after the vote, according to the Texas Tribune. “This bill doubles down on our broken money bail system and further criminalizes poverty.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Analysis: Texans were right to be worried after ERCOT's Tuesday evening request to conserve power Read More

  2. City of San Antonio launches COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for people 65 and older Read More

  3. San Antonio native Robert Santos picked to direct U.S. Census Bureau Read More

  4. Texas Senate revives push to block cities' paid sick leave ordinances Read More

  5. Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst arrested on domestic violence charge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation