Hours after San Antonio airport shooting, lawmakers OK bill letting Texans carry guns without permit

“After those shootings ... there were roundtable discussions and stakeholder meetings and a lot of promises — and I was hopeful, members, even knowing the political realities, I was hopeful,” Moody said, according to the Tribune. “Members, I’m so tired of doing nothing. … When are we going to do something?”
The bill faces another approval vote in the House before it heads to the Senate, where its fate is unclear. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the body, previously expressed concerns about lifting the permit requirement for handguns, according to the Tribune.
The same day as the vote, a park police officer in San Antonio killed a man packing large amounts of ammo who opened fire from a highway ramp and then at the airport, KSAT reports.
Counting an overnight shooting at a FedEx facility in Indiana that killed eight people, the U.S. has experienced 45 mass shootings in the past month, according to a CNN tally.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.