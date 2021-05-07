Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 7, 2021

Ken Paxton unblocks Texans on Twitter after being sued for violating their free speech rights

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was slapped with a lawsuit last month for blocking people from his official Twitter account. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was slapped with a lawsuit last month for blocking people from his official Twitter account.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the latest conservative politician to face legal blowback for trying to shut down criticism on his Twitter feed.

The embattled Republican AG has unblocked nine people from his official Twitter account after they filed a lawsuit alleging that he violated their First Amendment rights, the Texas Tribune reports.



The group — all Texans — sued Paxton in April, arguing that by blocking them from his @KenPaxtonTX account he'd hampered their rights to access statements from a public official and participate in public debate.

The ACLU of Texas and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University represented the nine plaintiffs. Lyndsey Wajert, a legal fellow with Knight told the Tribune that it's proceeding with the case even though Paxton lifted this ban.

The suit alleges Paxton “blocked many other individuals" from his account for holding views contrary to his own, the Tribune reports. It's unclear whether he also unblocked those people.

The Knight First Amendment Institute is the same free-speech organization that beat President Donald Trump last year in a federal court case over whether he could ban critics from his Twitter account. (We say "could" there because Trump had his account suspended in the wake of the January 6 Capitol insurrection.)

Last year, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, unblocked several people who'd posted critical comments on his Twitter feed after Knight sent a letter warning that his action left him open to potential lawsuits.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. PETA asks feds to yank license of San Antonio Aquarium, saying a convicted wildlife trafficker owns it Read More

  2. Fired San Antonio cop indicted on counts that he shared confidential info and made false statements Read More

  3. After initial vote in Texas House, anti-abortion 'heartbeat' law likely to land on governor's desk Read More

  4. San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper honored with prestigious John van Hengel Award Read More

  5. Permitless carry of a handgun in Texas nearly law, after Senate OKs bill Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation