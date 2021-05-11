Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Cars line up for a San Antonio Food Bank distribution during the economic downturn that accompanied the pandemic. - INSTAGRAM / SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK
  • Instagram / San Antonio Food Bank
  • Cars line up for a San Antonio Food Bank distribution during the economic downturn that accompanied the pandemic.
Editor’s Note: The following is CityScrapes, a column of opinion and analysis.

The past 13 or so months as San Antonio has grappled with the pandemic have been incredibly difficult. It’s been more than a year of fear and anxiety, more than a year of not knowing what is coming next, a year of loneliness and isolation. It’s been an extended time of trial, turmoil and upheaval.



Above all, it has been a time of loss.

We have lost loved ones. We have lost family. We have lost friends. We have lost co-workers. We have lost neighbors.

And all that loss has been made even more difficult and trying because we have been unable to assemble, join and mourn together, sharing our feelings and emotions with those we care for and about.

I too suffered a great personal loss during that time, although not from COVID-19. My wife Hilary passed away very suddenly last month. It has been simply devastating.

But what has helped make a difference, helped to sustain me, is my community — the network of family and friends, neighbors, colleagues, students current and former, and people who have touched my life and made me something more. Everyone has been kind and generous, warm and supportive. It is that community that makes my life worthwhile.

San Antonio is more than a collection of buildings and spaces, more than just jobs and “economic development,” more than the imagery and mythology of celebrations such as Fiesta, Diez y Seis, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July. It is — or should be — a community of people who recognize the virtues and needs, the capacity and limits of all its members.

Now, when this community has suffered and lost, when its people have been stressed by hardship and isolation, we need a place and time to mourn together, to recognize our loss and offer our support and aid. But above all, we need to commit to helping and sustaining each other, to building a true community.

All too often in the past, San Antonians have chosen to live in their own small silos, to stick to their side of town and assume that the problems, needs and wants of someone else — or somewhere else — isn’t their problem. But, in reality, it is.

Our churches, synagogues and mosques cannot thrive in a community that doesn’t recognize the strength in its differences and the necessity of mutual understanding.

My neighborhood, like your neighborhood, can’t function as a true community unless all of our neighborhoods collaborate and share. Those neighborhoods also can’t function unless our local governments and institutions recognize the need to talk with them, listen to them and respond to them.

We need to value and support the institutions that serve us and seek to make this place better for all of us — from area nonprofit organizations and educational institutions to the varied and distinct voices of our news media and our authors.

My own loss isn’t going away. Our collective loss will be here tomorrow, and the next day and month and year. Still, we can see to it that caring is what defines San Antonio as a true community in the days and years ahead.

Heywood Sanders is a professor of public policy at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas House approves bill that would punish big cities that cut their police budgets Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: UT mascot Bevo stages fecal protest against 'The Eyes of Texas' Read More

  3. Reversing a Trump policy, the Biden White House is restoring transgender health protections Read More

  4. Medicaid expansion for uninsured Texans had bipartisan support, but lawmakers won't pass it this session Read More

  5. Lance Bass, Prop B: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation