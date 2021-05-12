Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Candidate forum for San Antonio District 2 council race set for Sunday

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM

click to enlarge Jada Andrews-Sullivan (left) and Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez are in a runoff to represent District 2 on city council. - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • Jada Andrews-Sullivan (left) and Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez are in a runoff to represent District 2 on city council.
District 2 city council candidates Jada Andrews-Sullivan and Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez will participate in a Runoff Candidate Conversation on Sunday, May 16.

The two were the top vote-getters in the May 1 election and are vying for the seat in the June 5 runoff. Early voting is from May 24 to June 1. 

The event will be hosted by NOWCastSA in partnership with San Antonio Heron and Local Community News from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will be moderated by NOWCastSA Executive Director Charlotte-Anne Lucas and San Antonio Heron Editor Ben Olivo.

The in-person forum will take place outdoors at the Ella Austin Community Center, 1023 N. Pine St. Social distancing will be in effect and masks are required for all attendees. Those present at the community center will be eligible to win one of two door prizes, and the first 25 people will receive swag bags.

In case of rain, the event will be moved inside the gymnasium and proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry. Please plan ahead.

The event will also be streaming live on YouTube so viewers can watch it for free from anywhere, right on this page. 

Register for the free event here. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates during registration. Those who choose to stream online may also ask questions using the live chat.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

