click to enlarge Shutterstock

U.S. Sen Ted Cruz's itchy Twitter finger has confused some of his followers.

Joe Biden is destroying America. https://t.co/0G1zpgS2ax — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021

I'm glad we have Ted Cruz in government to call out Biden's radical policies and his destruction of the nation. This is why Cruz is one of my heroes and we need him as the next president. — . (@ravensflockNYY) May 12, 2021

That's what all radicals/extremists are all about and at the same time they are destroying the country they are busy convincing us they are making the country a better place. If you understand the basics of the economy and how life works then you can see through the con game they — Fred Simpson (@FredSim06656137) May 12, 2021

“it is just a sauce”... comunism always starts like that... it is “just a little thing”... until it is to many things... gas, food.... “but we are greener than ever 🧟‍♂️🏴‍☠️🖤” ... 🤦🏻 my concern: the bill always comes. — Daniel Melo (@danielobjetivo) May 13, 2021

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz spews so much overheated hyperbole on Twitter that folks apparently had a hard time figuring out whether he was joking when he laid blame for a fast-food chain's sauce shortage on President Joe Biden.After Georgia-based Chick-fil-A said supply chain issues forced it to limit sauce containers to one per customer , Texas' junior Republican senator tweeted out a story on the condiment crisis on Tuesday, adding "Joe Biden is destroying America."We think there's a good chance the Cruz wasto make a funny — you know, just like he did when he put on that mime makeup back in high school or tried to market goofy-ass T-shirts featuring a drawing of himself with a mullet.But not everybody caught on.Multiple Twitter followers commended the senator for pointing out Biden's culpability in the staggering shortage of sugary sauces. "This is why Cruz is one of my heroes and we need him as the next president," one gushed.Yet another saw the lack of Zesty Buffalo Sauce with which to slather his fried chunks of poultry as a sign that "radicals/extremists" are destroying our fast-food scarfing way of life. Because, um, economics!And you've got to love how Cruz follower Daniel Melo sternly warns one of the senator's detractors that there's a slippery slope between sauce scarcity and the kind of oppressive food lines people face under "comunism" — a system so bankrupt it recently had to pawn an "M."Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A — which enjoys an often-cozy sometimes-complicated relationship with right-wing politicians and media — has made no attempt to lay the blame for its sauce shortage on the current occupant of the White House.