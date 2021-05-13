Joe Biden is destroying America. https://t.co/0G1zpgS2ax— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021
I'm glad we have Ted Cruz in government to call out Biden's radical policies and his destruction of the nation. This is why Cruz is one of my heroes and we need him as the next president.— . (@ravensflockNYY) May 12, 2021
That's what all radicals/extremists are all about and at the same time they are destroying the country they are busy convincing us they are making the country a better place. If you understand the basics of the economy and how life works then you can see through the con game they— Fred Simpson (@FredSim06656137) May 12, 2021
“it is just a sauce”... comunism always starts like that... it is “just a little thing”... until it is to many things... gas, food.... “but we are greener than ever 🧟♂️🏴☠️🖤” ... 🤦🏻 my concern: the bill always comes.— Daniel Melo (@danielobjetivo) May 13, 2021
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.