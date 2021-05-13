Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Ted Cruz blames Chick-fil-A sauce shortage on Biden — and Twitter can't tell whether he's kidding

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 12:23 PM

U.S. Sen Ted Cruz's itchy Twitter finger has confused some of his followers.
  • Shutterstock
  • U.S. Sen Ted Cruz's itchy Twitter finger has confused some of his followers.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz spews so much overheated hyperbole on Twitter that folks apparently had a hard time figuring out whether he was joking when he laid blame for a fast-food chain's sauce shortage on President Joe Biden.

After Georgia-based Chick-fil-A said supply chain issues forced it to limit sauce containers to one per customer, Texas' junior Republican senator tweeted out a story on the condiment crisis on Tuesday, adding "Joe Biden is destroying America."




We think there's a good chance the Cruz was trying to make a funny — you know, just like he did when he put on that mime makeup back in high school or tried to market goofy-ass T-shirts featuring a drawing of himself with a mullet.

But not everybody caught on.

Multiple Twitter followers commended the senator for pointing out Biden's culpability in the staggering shortage of sugary sauces. "This is why Cruz is one of my heroes and we need him as the next president," one gushed.


Yet another saw the lack of Zesty Buffalo Sauce with which to slather his fried chunks of poultry as a sign that "radicals/extremists" are destroying our fast-food scarfing way of life. Because, um, economics!


And you've got to love how Cruz follower Daniel Melo sternly warns one of the senator's detractors that there's a slippery slope between sauce scarcity and the kind of oppressive food lines people face under "comunism" — a system so bankrupt it recently had to pawn an "M."


Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A — which enjoys an often-cozy, sometimes-complicated relationship with right-wing politicians and media — has made no attempt to lay the blame for its sauce shortage on the current occupant of the White House.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

