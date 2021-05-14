Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 14, 2021

Bexar Democrats censure San Antonio State Rep. Leo Pacheco for support of open-carry bill

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 10:17 AM

State Rep. Leo Pacheco speaks to a group during a 2019 appearance. - FACEBOOK / WINDHAND
  • Facebook / Windhand
  • State Rep. Leo Pacheco speaks to a group during a 2019 appearance.
The Bexar County Democratic Party has censured State Rep. Leo Pacheco, who once served as its chairman, for voting to approve a controversial bill nixing the requirement for Texans to obtain permits to carry handguns.

Pacheco was one of just seven Democrats in the Texas House to vote in favor of the GOP-backed legislation, which is likely to be signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. Democrats largely opposed the measure, as did gun control groups and some members of law enforcement.



A letter of censure posted Wednesday by the Bexar Democrats points out that the party's state platform calls for preserving gun rights while "implementing prudent safeguards" to avoid firearm deaths. The platform also calls for prohibiting “open carry of all firearms and repealing ‘campus carry’ policies."

In an emailed statement, Pacheco's office declined comment on the letter.

"The representative is waiting until after the end of session to issue any response because his priority is focusing on passing substantive legislation," the statement said.

Pacheco served as chair of the Bexar Democrats for four years during the 1990s.

In the U.S. political system, letters of censure are formal and public condemnations of a lawmaker's actions. While they don't result in the removal of an officeholder, they're often weaponized in campaigns, particularly when a lawmaker faces a primary challenge from a member of their own party.

Pacheco has served two terms in the Texas House, winning handily against his Republican opponents in both elections. While he faced a primary challenger in 2018, no other Democrat ran for his seat in 2020.

Pacheco was elected during the 2018 wave in which Democrats flipped 12 House seats. At the time, he told the Express-News that the Democratic gains would yield a “kinder, gentler” legislative session.

The majority of Texans oppose permitless carry, according to a recent University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll. During Democrats' attempts to shut down the so-called "constitutional carry" legislation, State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, warned that it could lead to mass shootings like the August 2019 massacre in his home town that claimed the lives of 23 people.

A conference committee made up of members of the Texas House and Senate are now ironing out differences between open-carry bills passed by each body before it heads to Abbott's desk.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz blames Chick-fil-A sauce shortage on Biden — and Twitter can't tell whether he's kidding Read More

  2. Report: San Antonio's police union spent $600,000 on Prop B fight, but that's not clear from its filings Read More

  3. Candidate forum for San Antonio District 2 council race set for Sunday Read More

  4. Texas House passes anti-‘critical race theory’ bill over objections of educators, community groups Read More

  5. Developers of San Antonio's former Lone Star Brewery land $24 million in incentives for the project Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation