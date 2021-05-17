City of San Antonio no longer requires vaccinated people to wear masks at its facilities

click to enlarge Shutterstock

San Antonio City Hall and other city facilities will no longer require masks for people who are fully vaccinated.

Starting Monday, the city of San Antonio will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear masks or observe social distancing at its facilities.The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled out new guidelines last week stating that vaccinated people can safely enter indoor facilities without wearing masks.The city is also discontinuing temperature checks at entrances to its facilities. Even so, a news release recommended that people experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms should not visit city-operated sites.“I remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our city staff and our customers,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in the release. “It’s easier than ever to receive a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine. Being able to return to normal activities is just one more incentive to getting vaccinated. Do it for you. Do it for our frontline workers. Do it for San Antonio.”