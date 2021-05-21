Student's video of parents reading her acceptance letter into San Antonio's Incarnate Word goes viral

click to enlarge Twitter / jeeeverz

Gurjiv Kaur shares her acceptance letter into University of the Incarnate Word's Rosenberg School of Optometry with her overjoyed parents.

A young woman's recent acceptance into the University of the Incarnate Word's Rosenberg School of Optometry has gone viral thanks to what may be the cutest parental reaction video we've ever seen.

Twitter user Gurjiv Kaur posted a video clip earlier this week in which she told her parents that she needed them to read some tongue twisters for a school project. However, the paper she asked them to read from was actually her letter of acceptance from the San Antonio optometry school.

"Oh, my God!" her father exclaims, chuckling. "This is incredible! Wow!"

"What?" her mother asks. "You just had your interview today."

so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn — gurjiv, (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

After Kaur explains that she got her acceptance letter via email an hour after the interview, her father proudly proclaims that he needs to read the letter aloud. Appropriately enough, he kicks it off with a dad joke: "Dear Gurjiv comma."

As of press time, the clip has racked up over 862,000 likes, including by the university's official account, which tweeted back, "We're not crying, you're crying! Welcome to the UIW family, Gurjiv (and parents)!"

And if that wasn't cute enough for you, Kaur's own Twitter followup layered on just a little bit more.

"[H]ello friends! [P]ops would like me to tell yall— we are humbled by all the love and encouragement yall have shown. thank you for your kind words," she tweeted. "([A]nd also he just learned how twitter works yesterday hahaha.)"

Since the post went viral, she's also changed her name on her Twitter account to "gurjiv,".

