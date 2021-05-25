Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

San Antonio surpasses 1 million vaccinated, offers free Fiesta Texas tickets for people who get jabbed

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge A San Antonio resident receives her shot at the Alamodome mass-vaccination site. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A San Antonio resident receives her shot at the Alamodome mass-vaccination site.
San Antonio reached a milestone Monday in protecting residents against COVID-19.

As of the evening's coronavirus briefing, the city had administered more than 1 million vaccine first doses, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.



At that point, 1,008,521 people, or 60% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 784,115, or 47% of population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As enticement to keep the numbers moving, Metro Health offered to give away 20,000 one-day tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas to people who get vaccinated at its clinics or partner sites.

The giveaway begins Tuesday and the one-day tickets are valid through September 6. More details, including a list of participating vaccination sites is available at the city's COVID-19 website.

During Monday's briefing, Metro Health officials announced that the seven-day rolling average for new cases stood at 139. In January, during the worst stretch of the pandemic, that number peaked at more than 2,200.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas GOP’s bills targeting transgender children have exacted a mental health toll, even if they don’t become law Read More

  2. Student's video of parents reading her acceptance letter into San Antonio's Incarnate Word goes viral Read More

  3. Texas House OKs bill aimed at preventing future blackouts, but experts warn it falls short Read More

  4. Early voting starts Monday in five runoff elections for San Antonio City Council Read More

  5. Jobless Texans say Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits will worsen their already dire situations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation