San Antonio surpasses 1 million vaccinated, offers free Fiesta Texas tickets for people who get jabbed

A San Antonio resident receives her shot at the Alamodome mass-vaccination site.

and the one-day tickets are valid through September 6. More details, including a list of participating vaccination sites is available at the city's COVID-19 website

San Antonio reached a milestone Monday in protecting residents against COVID-19.As of the evening's coronavirus briefing, the city had administered more than 1 million vaccine first doses, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.At that point, 1,008,521 people, or 60% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 784,115, or 47% of population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.As enticement to keep the numbers moving, Metro Health offered to give away 20,000 one-day tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas to people who get vaccinated at its clinics or partner sites.beginsTuesdayMonday's briefing, Metro Health officials announced that the seven-day rolling average for new cases stood at 139. In January, during the worst stretch of the pandemic, that number peaked at more than 2,200.



