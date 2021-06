San Antonio Water System scraps plan for pipeline through protected land in North Bexar County

click to enlarge Sam Cox / Flickr Creative Commons

SAWS said it won't go through with a plan that would take sewer lines through land conserved under the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program.

After pushback from landowners and environmental groups, the San Antonio Water System has ditched a controversial plan to run sewer pipelines through protected land in North Bexar County, the Express-News reports The city-owned utility planned to run the pipelines through a pair of ranches whose 172 acres are protected by the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program. Instead, SAWS will install lift stations and force mains along Blanco Road, according to the daily.The sewer upgrades are being installed to serve a 420-unit housing development planned around Sprecht and Blanco roads.“It would cost too much political capital to proceed,” SAWS President and CEO Robert Puente told the. “It would be very difficult to try to convince the public that this was the best thing.”The pipelines are the first SAWS planned to install on land conserved through the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program, which buys easements to prevent development over San Antonio's primary source of drinking water.