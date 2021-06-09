Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

San Antonio grocer H-E-B no longer requiring vaccinated workers or customers to mask up

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM

On Wednesday, H-E-B said people who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in its stores.
  • Courtesy / H-E-B
  • On Wednesday, H-E-B said people who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in its stores.
San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is no longer requiring vaccinated employees, vendors and customers to wear masks inside its stores, according to a post on its website.

The change is effective as of Wednesday, June 9.



The grocer said it factored updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines into its decision to update the policy. Under CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people should be able to resume normal activities sans mask or social distancing, unless federal, state and local laws dictate otherwise.

“Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong COVID-19 safety measure to protect our partners, customers and communities,” the company's message read. “And we are encouraged by the favorable COVID-19 trends in Texas.”

More 10 million Texans, or 36% of the state's population, have been fully vaccinated, according to nonpartisan government data site USA Facts. In Bexar County, more than 1 million people are fully vaccinated, or more than half of the population eligible to receive the shots.

H-E-B operates more than 340 stores, 123 of which are located in the San Antonio area. It employs 100,000-plus workers.

