San Antonio grocer H-E-B no longer requiring vaccinated workers or customers to mask up

The change is effective as of Wednesday, June 9.
“Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong COVID-19 safety measure to protect our partners, customers and communities,” the company's message read. “And we are encouraged by the favorable COVID-19 trends in Texas.”
More 10 million Texans, or 36% of the state's population, have been fully vaccinated, according to nonpartisan government data site USA Facts. In Bexar County, more than 1 million people are fully vaccinated, or more than half of the population eligible to receive the shots.
H-E-B operates more than 340 stores, 123 of which are located in the San Antonio area. It employs 100,000-plus workers.
