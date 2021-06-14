From Krispy Kreme to cash, new site aggregates vaccination perks for vaccine-hesitant Texans

click to enlarge
At the peak of Texas' COVID-19 vaccination effort, 1.8 million Texans were getting jabbed weekly, but that number has steadily declined, hitting just 500,000 in the first week of June.
In a response to similar declines nationwide, a group promoting vaccination access called Dr. B created an online resource
showing the wealth of perks and rewards people can access for getting vaccinated. It's even organized by state.
Despite the fact that Texas is far from adopting Washington's "joints for jabs" program
, which allows local dispensaries to offer free marijuana joints to eligible vaccinated citizens, the Lone Star State has other perks available, such as free vaccination card lamination at any Office Depot or Office Max. We have fun here, folks!
If card fortification isn't your style, though, don't lose hope. Simply by being vaccinated at a CVS pharmacy prior to July 10, you can get a chance to win over 1,000 different prizes, ranging from a $5,000 gift card to go on a hot date to two tickets on a Norwegian cruise line.
Not built for sea travel? United Airlines is also offering sweepstakes for its MileagePlus members, where 5 lucky winners will get a year of free air travel alongside their COVID jab.
Lastly, if nothing else, Krispy Kreme will always have this nation's back, fearlessly carrying us out of the pandemic by offering a free glazed donut to all with proof of vaccination.
As frustrated as many already vaccinated Americans may feel about the flood of perks now being offered for people simply deciding to protect their communities, this method is proven to work. Individuals who may be hesitant because of inflexible schedules are more willing to get vaccinated if a tangible reward is presented.
Alongside offering this perk aggregation service, Dr. B has also partnered with Uber
to find local available vaccines and offer free rides to individuals needing to get to a vaccination appointment. The focus of the company isn't in shaming those who are unvaccinated, but finding out how to serve them so that they have better access.
“As the push continues to have at least 70% of the U.S. vaccinated by July 4, our collective effort needs to focus on incentivizing unvaccinated people and making it easier for anyone who wants a shot to get one — especially underserved populations,” Cyrus Massoumi, Founder and CEO of Dr. B said in a news release.
“The landscape has changed quite a lot since we first launched just months ago and that’s why we’re now focused on community outreach and education efforts to encourage more vaccinations. This is about saving lives and every individual that we help get a shot is a win.”
