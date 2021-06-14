Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, June 14, 2021

San Antonio high school graduation walk goes viral after student shows off revealing dress under robe

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge A Clark High School graduate reveals a naughty garment hidden under the school's graduation robe on June 8. - SCREEN CAPTURE / FACEBOOK / ERIAL SOLIZ HURTADO
  • Screen Capture / Facebook / Erial Soliz Hurtado
  • A Clark High School graduate reveals a naughty garment hidden under the school's graduation robe on June 8.
First, a Southwest Legacy High School grad recently landed in hot water for displaying a Mexican flag at her commencement, and now a Clark High School student is getting grief over a graduation unveiling that went viral.

Northside ISD officials told news site MySA that they took disciplinary action against a bearded student who unzipped their graduation gown during Clark's June 8 commencement ceremony to reveal a skimpy black dress with cut out sides. A transgender pride flag also appears to be sewn into the inside of the graduation robe.



The student, identified as Samuel Silverman Garcia in the clip, tosses confetti and blows kisses to the cheering crowd. As can be expected, the video — which has since racked up 40,000 Facebook views — subsequently shows school officials escorting the student offstage.


"While we cannot discuss individual student discipline, administrative action was taken to address the disruption," Northside spokesman Barry Perez told MySA. While Perez wouldn't go into the specific action taken against the student, he said their diploma "remains with the campus."

Not to be outdone, the self-appointed morality police of the San Antonio Family Association tweeted out the clip, calling it "repulsive evidence of a great degradation in our culture that is harmful for this young man and society."


Twitter users responded by calling out the organization's anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, and accusing it of bullying the student. SAFA president, Patrick Von Dohlen, has run unsuccessful city council campaigns centered around culture war issues.


Meanwhile, Northside's Perez told MySA the district is disciplining the student because it wants commencement ceremonies to "honor and celebrate" its grads' achievements.

"Disruptions detract from this celebratory environment," he explained.

Anyone want to wager whether the faculty members who escorted Silverman Garcia off the stage told the new grad the stunt would go down on their permanent record? Or is that ominous threat specifically reserved for pre-commencement disciplinary sessions?

