GOP State Rep from San Antonio tells podcast Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is 'soulless' and a 'control freak'

click to enlarge
-
Wikimdia Commons / Gage Skidmore
-
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust the judgement of a man who picked out this shirt?
Tell us what you really think, Lyle.
State Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, lambasted Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during an appearance on Express-News
columnist Gilbert Garcia's Puro Politics podcast
, calling the leader of the Texas Senate a "jerk."
“You look into his eyes and there’s nothing there," said Larson, a six-term member of the Texas House. "He’s got a lot of hostility. He’s a control freak. He’s got a lot of things you don’t want in leadership.”
During the conversation, Larson lamented Patrick's continued pursuit of divisive culture-war legislation. He also commended fellow San Antonio Republican, Joe Straus, a former speaker of the Texas House, for his ability to "knock the crazy off the train” when it came to Patrick's agenda.
Since being elected lieutenant governor in 2014, Patrick has emerged as one of the most divisive figures in Texas politics, pushing for anti-LGBTQ+ measures such as the so-called bathroom bill during the 2017 session. During the most recent session, he backed a punitive measure that would bar transgender student athletes from sports.
Larson told Puro Politics he's upset Patrick is running for reelection and that he hopes a viable Republican challenger can take him out during the primaries. Patrick already faces a 2022 challenge from Democrat Mike Collier, who came within five points of him in 2018 despite being vastly outspent.
“I’m not certain what drives [Patrick]," Larson said. "I think he’s got some psychological issues. He’s got just an insatiable desire for power. I think it’s time for him to see the gate and get out the gate.”
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.