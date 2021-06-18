Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Tweet from Julián Castro advisor calling out Gov. Abbott for funding a wall but not utility relief goes viral

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge Millions of Texans went without power in February and are now facing high utility bills because of the blackout. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Millions of Texans went without power in February and are now facing high utility bills because of the blackout.
A veteran Democratic operative's tweet calling out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's skewed spending priorities is going viral.

After Abbott said Wednesday that he'll use $250 million in state funds for a border wall, Sawyer Hackett — a senior advisor to 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro — pointed out that the state, meanwhile, "has spent $0 to help Texans pay the $18 [billion] surge in utility bills."



That surge is the result of the February winter storm, which knocked the Texas power grid offline. Since then, utilities including San Antonio's CPS Energy have said they'll be forced to pass on billions in charges from the disaster to their customers.


So far, Hackett's tweet has been reshared 23,000 times and liked more than 74,000.

While the GOP-led Texas Legislature passed a pair of laws during the most recent session meant to bolster the power grid, they failed to approve a cash credit that would help consumers stuck with sky-high bills from the blackout.

