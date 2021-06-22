Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

San Antonio Current owner Euclid Media Group acquires Louisville's LEO Weekly

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM

Covers of Louisville's LEO Weekly. - COURTESY PHOTO / LEO WEEKLY
  • Courtesy Photo / LEO Weekly
  • Covers of Louisville's LEO Weekly.
San Antonio Current owner Euclid Media Group — a media company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio — has purchased the LEO Weekly, an award-winning Louisville alternative newsweekly publication, formerly owned by Aaron Yarmuth and founded by John Yarmuth.

The LEO Weekly has served the Louisville area since 1990 with cultural and political reporting, entertainment previews, food and drink reviews, events coverage and more.


Like many newsweeklies across the nation, LEO struggled during the pandemic, but its committed Louisville team navigated the uncharted waters to deliver important journalism during the critical time. Euclid Media Group anticipates ushering in fresh print, digital and event marketing strategies. It also expects to retain all current LEO Weekly staff and anticipates hiring additional talent in the coming months. 

“Undeniably the pandemic created historic challenges for the industry, but we are excited to continue and build upon the legacy Aaron and the Yarmuth family have created,” said Chris Keating, chief operating officer of Euclid Media Group. “LEO Weekly is essential to the Louisville community and through the support of the amazing staff and now adding targeted resources, we believe we have a bright future ahead.”

Of the sale, outgoing executive editor and LEO Weekly owner Aaron Yarmuth said, “I believe Euclid Media Group’s history, network of media properties and vision are ideal for LEO to reach its potential. I also appreciate their desire to maintain and build upon the talented, dedicated staff.”

The acquisition marks the tenth for Euclid Media Group, whose multimedia portfolio includes the Current; Out in SA; Cleveland Scene; Cincinnati CityBeat; Detroit Metro Times; Riverfront Times; Out in STL; Orlando Weekly; Creative Loafing Tampa Bay; and now, LEO Weekly. EMG orchestrated a merger of Detroit Metro Times and former alt-weekly Real Detroit in 2014.

