Texas' voting bill likely to be front and center in new legislative session called by Gov. Greg Abbott

click to enlarge
-
Flickr / Ed Schipul
-
Hang on. The upcoming special session is likely to be a wild ride.
If you thought this year's Texas Legislative Session was a white-knuckle ride, prepare yourself for the sequel.
Gov. Greg Abbott's office on Tuesday afternoon set a special session of the Lege that will kick off July 8.
The Republican governor didn't specify which priorities he expects lawmakers to address. However, based on his punitive veto of legislative salaries
, it's a sure bet he wants them to revive the controversial voting bill that died when Democrats walked out at the tail end of the regular session.
Abbott has also said he wants to resurrect a bill he championed that would make it harder for people to bond out of jail without cash.
What the governor wants and what he gets are two different things, though.
Democrats still stand opposed to the massive voting bill, which they argue is a thinly disguised attempt at voter suppression. What's more, they haven't been shy about saying they could again break quorum
to derail the legislation.
Indeed, the pressure for Dems to take bold action appear to have gone up after Republicans in the U.S. Senate used the filibuster
Tuesday to block a major federal elections bill. That proposal, in part, aims to halt bills in GOP-controlled state legislatures that would make it harder for people to vote.
Stay tuned.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.