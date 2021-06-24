Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Group sues over Texas 'Trump Train' that harassed Biden bus near San Antonio last fall

Posted By on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge Video shared by a Twitter user shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden tour bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos. - TWITTER / ERICCERVINI
  • Twitter / ericcervini
  • Video shared by a Twitter user shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden tour bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos.
People traveling on a Joe Biden campaign bus that was harassed by a caravan of Trump supporters north of San Antonio last fall have sued alleged participants in that so-called "Trump Train," the Texas Tribune reports.

The plaintiffs, which include former State Sen. Wendy Davis, also filed a separate suit against San Marcos’ director of public safety and the San Marcos City Marshal's Department, alleging local law enforcement officials ignored phone calls from the bus asking for help as the incident took place on Interstate 35.



The first suit, filed in federal court Thursday, says at least seven people involved in the Trump caravan violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 and Texas law by organizing a "politically-motivated conspiracy to disrupt the campaign and intimidate its supporters," the Tribune reports.

Trump supporters followed the bus, yelling death threats, and streamed the incident on on social media, according to allegations in the suit. The incident, which occurred in early November, involved at least one vehicle collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events.

The plaintiffs are asking for compensatory and punitive damages, according to the Tribune report. They're also seeking to recoup legal fees.

