Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Mother of slain cheerleader files wrongful death suit against Trinity University, daughter's boyfriend

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge A new lawsuit accuses Trinity University of ignoring signs that one of its students was being stalked and threatened prior to her death. - COURTESY PHOTO / TRINITY UNIVERSITY
  • Courtesy Photo / Trinity University
  • A new lawsuit accuses Trinity University of ignoring signs that one of its students was being stalked and threatened prior to her death.
The mother of slain Trinity University cheerleader Cayley Mandadi filed a civil lawsuit on Monday against the school and her daughter's alleged killer, Mark Howerton.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Bexar County by Mandadi’s mother, Alison Steele, alleges Mark Howerton, Mandadi’s boyfriend, sexually and physically assaulted her over the course of a weeks-long relationship and ultimately caused her 2017 death.



The legal filing accuses Trinity of failing to respond to reports that Howerton was abusing and stalking Mandadi, then 19.

Howerton's attorney didn't respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. A spokeswoman for the university said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Mandadi's death made national headlines amid questions whether it was an accident or a homicide. 

Howerton was indicted by a grand jury in 2018 after authorities said he kidnapped and raped Mandadi then beat her to death. However, he maintained that her death followed a rough, but consensual, sexual encounter.

Howerton's December 2019 court case ended in mistrial due to a hung jury. A retrial is now scheduled for August of this year.

Steele's civil suit, which seeks damages of more than $1 million, accuses Trinity officials of ignoring signs that Howerton, then 22, was harassing and stalking Mandadi — and that much of the activity took place on campus.

Indeed, after Howerton allegedly trashed the cheerleader's dorm room, "Trinity University chose instead to blame her — the victim — and institute disciplinary charges against Ms. Mandadi for Mr. Howerton’s acts,” the filing argues.

Howerton was not a student at Trinity, but he hung around the school's football team, according to the claims in the suit.

During the time he knew Mandadi, he destroyed her computer, hurled her cheerleading gear into the street and threatened her life in front of members of the university's football team, the suit alleges. It also maintains that Howerton showed up on the school's surveillance systems at Mandadi’s dorm six times in the days before her death.

"Even though Ms. Mandadi lived on campus, Trinity took no action to protect her or any of its students from Mark Howerton in violation of common sense, common decency, and Trinity’s own policies," the suit maintains.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Democratic lawmakers ask U.S. Treasury to block Abbott from using COVID funds for border wall Read More

  2. Veterans hit back at San Antonio-based USAA for advertising on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show Read More

  3. Entitled to profit: In Texas, title insurance is a 'total scam' Read More

  4. Gov. Greg Abbott is using a disaster declaration to help fund a border wall. Democrats say it’s an overreach of executive powers. Read More

  5. Analysis: A majority of Texas voters isn’t enough to sway a Republican state government Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation