Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Veterans hit back at San Antonio-based USAA for advertising on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge Tucker Carlson speaks at a conservative conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Tucker Carlson speaks at a conservative conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

San Antonio's USAA, a financial services firm for military personnel, is getting member blowback for advertising on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show after the far-right pundit called the nation's top military officer "stupid" and a "pig."

On Thursday, Carlson lashed out at Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, over the officer's forceful defense of the Defense Department's diversity programs. The host lit into Milley again the following day, accusing him of a "race attack" for stating that "white rage" played a part in the January 6 insurrection.

Over the weekend, vets and military personnel vented on Twitter and USAA’s Facebook account, warning that they'll take their business elsewhere if the company continues to buy ads on Carlson's show. The flurry of social media activity was first reported by the Express-News.

Carlson has faced prior criticism for embracing white supremacist rhetoric and for spreading conspiracies related to the Capitol insurrection and COVID-19 vaccines.

Joseph Collins on Saturday tweeted that he's been USAA member for 51 years and urged the company not to "support irresponsible attacks" on the U.S. military. "Stop supporting this right wing radical or your members will pull the plug on you," he added.

USAA officials were unavailable for an immediate response to an inquiry by the Current. Tony Wells, USAA's chief brand officer, also declined comment Monday to the Express-News.

Meanwhile, the online criticism continues to build.

As of Tuesday morning,  Twitter users were still threatening to drop the company over its continued advertising with Fox. At least one purported member demanded that the company apologize for its financial support of Carlson. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

