Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 1, 2021

After backing January 6 probe, San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales votes against investigative committee

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge Tony Gonzales was elected in 2020 to represent a district that includes part of San Antonio and a wide stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border. - TWITTER / @TONYGONZALES4TX
  • Twitter / @TonyGonzales4TX
  • Tony Gonzales was elected in 2020 to represent a district that includes part of San Antonio and a wide stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border.
After breaking party lines last month and voting to create an independent commission to probe the deadly January 6 insurrection, Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales has now voted against a committee charged with the same task.

The freshman congressman, whose district includes part of San Antonio and a swath of the South Texas border, on Wednesday voted against legislation to create a select committee that would investigate the U.S. Capitol attack. It passed the Democratic-controlled House on a 222-190 vote.



Last month, Senate Republicans blocked a vote to form an outside commission, prompting Democratic leaders to seek a House select committee instead. Gonzales was among a group of GOP House members who backed plans for the commission but voted against the committee Wednesday.

Gonzales' office didn't respond to the Current's request for comment. However, in a tweet, the congressman said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't serious about examining how to prevent a future breach of the Capitol.

"Instead, she prefers creating a partisan committee, with more Democrat members than Republicans, that’s focus will be on attacking President Trump – not seriously examining our security protocols at the Capitol," he said.

The new committee would include eight members selected by Pelosi and the remaining five by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

In a written statement, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee accused Gonzales of hypocrisy, saying his vote showed he's afraid to stand up to extremists.

“His caucus has clearly found common cause with extremists and insurrectionists," DCCC spokesperson Monica Robinson said. "Texans deserve better than a politician like Tony who will flip flop on protecting our democracy when it becomes politically convenient.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows
Comic Gabriel Iglesias says his San Antonio residency marks his escape from COVID house arrest
On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Veterans hit back at San Antonio-based USAA for advertising on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show Read More

  2. Analysis: Here's a needed reality check ahead of Gov. Abbott's border wall photo op with Trump Read More

  3. Mother of slain cheerleader files wrongful death suit against Trinity University, daughter's boyfriend Read More

  4. The Biden administration praised San Antonio for its vaccination gains, but Texas is lagging behind Read More

  5. Democratic lawmakers ask U.S. Treasury to block Abbott from using COVID funds for border wall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation