After backing January 6 probe, San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales votes against investigative committee

Tony Gonzales was elected in 2020 to represent a district that includes part of San Antonio and a wide stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border.
After breaking party lines last month and voting to create an independent commission to probe the deadly January 6 insurrection, Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales has now voted against a committee charged with the same task.
The freshman congressman, whose district includes part of San Antonio and a swath of the South Texas border, on Wednesday voted against legislation to create a select committee that would investigate the U.S. Capitol attack. It passed the Democratic-controlled House
on a 222-190 vote.
Last month, Senate Republicans blocked a vote
to form an outside commission, prompting Democratic leaders to seek a House select committee instead. Gonzales was among a group of GOP House members who backed plans for the commission but voted against the committee Wednesday.
Gonzales' office didn't respond to the Current
's request for comment. However, in a tweet
, the congressman said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't serious about examining how to prevent a future breach of the Capitol.
"Instead, she prefers creating a partisan committee, with more Democrat members than Republicans, that’s focus will be on attacking President Trump – not seriously examining our security protocols at the Capitol," he said.
The new committee would include eight members selected by Pelosi and the remaining five by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
In a written statement, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee accused Gonzales of hypocrisy, saying his vote showed he's afraid to stand up to extremists.
“His caucus has clearly found common cause with extremists and insurrectionists," DCCC spokesperson Monica Robinson said. "Texans deserve better than a politician like Tony who will flip flop on protecting our democracy when it becomes politically convenient.”
