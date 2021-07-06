Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

After vetoing animal cruelty bill, Texas Gov. Abbott tweeted a July 4 pic of his dog. It didn't go well.

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 10:06 AM

Gov. Greg Abbott makes his squinty face at a press event so people will know he's being tough. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office
  • Gov. Greg Abbott makes his squinty face at a press event so people will know he's being tough.
Days after facing a social media firestorm for vetoing a bipartisan bill barring Texans from using heavy chains to tether their dogs outside, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a Fourth of July greeting from his golden retriever, Pancake.

You can guess how well that went over.

Twitter users excoriated the Republican governor shortly after he posted a pic of Pancake in a red, white and blue cowboy hat "ready to celebrate" Independence Day. You could call the response a dog pile.

In addition to the expected slams over ERCOT and his fantastical border wall, many called out Abbott for wanting to parade his precious pooch after vetoing a bill that would have expanded and clarified Texas' animal cruelty laws.

"Pancake is lucky that the worst he has to endure is being associated with you, the one who VETOED an animal cruelty bill that passed both the house and senate," user @EmKay_Texas tweeted. "You are horrible."

@EmKay_Texas included the hashtag #AbbottHatesDogs, which trended at the time of the veto. The proposal the governor rejected had the support of animal control personnel, animal welfare groups and law enforcement agencies. It also passed both GOP-controlled houses with strong majorities.

"Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization," Abbott said at the time.

Judging from the flood of angry responses over the holiday weekend, that explanation doesn't exactly hold water with a number of Texas animal lovers.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

  2. Shitty Beaches, Jared Padalecki: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  3. State museum canceled book event examining slavery’s role in Battle of the Alamo after Texas GOP leaders complained, authors say Read More

  4. A wrongful execution in Texas points to the fallibility of the death penalty Read More

  5. San Antonio-area teen snags $180,000 scholarship via Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation