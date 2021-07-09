Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas

click to enlarge
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.
YouTube / Flashpoint
Pillow peddler Mike Lindell assures us his "cyber guys" are working around the clock to put Trump back in office.
You can almost always count on assclowns breaking news at the National Religious Broadcasters convention. And right-wing evangelist Hank Kunneman and MyPillow guy Mike Lindell certainly didn’t let us down at the NRB’s annual gathering last month in Dallas.
During a live taping of the show Flashpoint
, the conspiracy-peddling pair egged each other on as they tried to good naturedly one-up each other in their favorite pastime: pretending Donald Trump won the 2020 election, Right Wing Watch reports
Kunneman — a self-declared prophet who incorrectly called the 2020 election for Trump and just can’t seem to let it go — fell all over himself to praise Lindell for his continued peddling of Trump-won conspiracy theories, according to the news site. At one point, Kunneman even likened the pillow salesman to John the Baptist.
“There’s a scripture that says, ‘There was a man sent from Heaven, and his name was John,’” the evangelist said. “There’s a man sent from Heaven named Mike Lindell that God is using to wake up America with a different kind of awakening, and it’s called a great awakening to the truth.”
We’re not sure that any higher authority — biblical or not — would use the word “truth” to describe the pipedreams and prevarications Lindell has spent months spreading.
But, hey, it’s living. Or something.
