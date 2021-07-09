Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, July 9, 2021

City of San Antonio and Spurs co-host COVID-19 vaccination event at AT&T Center

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge The City of San Antonio and Spurs Sports & Entertainment hope to boost local vaccination numbers at a July 10 event. - COURTESY / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / City of San Antonio
  • The City of San Antonio and Spurs Sports & Entertainment hope to boost local vaccination numbers at a July 10 event.
In honor of Mayor Ron Nirenberg naming July 10 "SA Vaccine Day," the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Spurs are hosting a vaccination event at the AT&T Center.

Along with gaining crucial protection from COVID-19 as the more-contagious and more-deadly Delta variant is on the rise, attendees will get the chance to win a Spurs 10-game season package.



Everyone getting the vaccine Saturday will not only be entered into the drawing for Spurs tickets, they'll also receive free admission to July 21's San Antonio FC soccer game, according to a Facebook post by San Antonio Metro Health, 

Currently, 9% of San Antonio residents who received their first vaccine dose haven't yet received the second required for full immunity. With the increase in Delta variant cases rising, local health officials are encouraging San Antonians to finish the job.

The winner of the Spurs season package will be announced via Facebook live on the San Antonio Metro Health page at 1 p.m. The winner will then be contacted by the Spurs Sports & Entertainment to redeem their prize.

Free, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway (Gate C), sanantonio.gov/HEALTH.

