Monday, July 12, 2021

Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro lands spot as analyst on NBC News and MSNBC

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge Former SA mayor Julián Castro is now a talking head for NBC News and MSNBC. - TWITTER SCREEN CAPTURE / @JULIANCASTRO
  • Twitter Screen Capture / @JulianCastro
  • Former SA mayor Julián Castro is now a talking head for NBC News and MSNBC.

Julián Castro may not have grabbed the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but just the same, he's landed a new national political platform.

The former San Antonio mayor and Obama housing secretary announced Monday via Twitter that he's joined NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst.

"I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective and hopes for the future at such a pivotal moment for our nation and for my home state of Texas," he said.

During a Monday appearance, Castro discussed Texas Republicans' continued efforts to tighten the state's voting laws, already among the most stringent in the nation.

"When you look at what Republicans are trying to do in the state of Texas, I mean, it's tied in to hundreds of pieces of legislation across the country ... and I see it as trying to push back on a changing Texas," he said.

Castro said demographic changes cost Republicans seats in the Texas legislature and U.S. House in 2018, and the party is raising voting barriers to keep likely Democratic voters away from the polls.

"This is an attempt to try and make sure they stay in power longer," he said.

