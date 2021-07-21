Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Ted Cruz blocks 60 diplomatic appointments in a move members of his own party call 'fruitless'

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
In a move both Democrats and Republicans warn is harming U.S. diplomacy, Sen. Ted Cruz is blocking nominees from being confirmed for "vital" State Department roles to make a political point, CNN reports.

Half a year into the Biden administration, just six State Department candidates have been confirmed on the Senate floor, while Cruz's obstructionism has left 60 more in a holding pattern, according to the news organization.



Cruz is using his position on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to block votes on nominees so he can protest the White House giving a sanctions waiver to a company building a Russian gas pipeline, CNN reports, citing six sources familiar with the process.

The only way to overcome Cruz's repeated objections is for Dems to maneuver around a filibuster for each nomination, the sources said. Tempers have already begun to fray as Cruz digs in his heels.

"Maybe it's your presidential aspirations, I don't know, but you're turning to political purposes," Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, angrily told Cruz during a recent confrontation over the holdups. "You held over every nominee. Every nominee! I've never seen that."

And Democrats aren't the only ones pissed at Cruz. Republicans in the Senate told CNN that Cruz's fight against the waiver — an effort to improve diplomatic ties with Germany, a key U.S. ally — is "fruitless." Further, Cruz bears "the bulk of the blame" for grinding nominations to a halt, the GOP members said.

Cruz has built his political brand by being a fly in the ointment. But the CNN piece points out that his current obstruction campaign — much like his bid to overturn 2020's legitimate presidential election — appears to have real consequences.

An acting assistant secretary now heads the Bureau of Central and South Asian affairs as Afghanistan heads into further instability, according to the report. Interim leaders also oversee Cuba, Haiti, Iran and China as the U.S. faces serious diplomatic challenges related to those countries.

"The holdup shows how the Senate is no longer working in the way it worked in the past," a Democratic Senate aide told CNN. "Everyone is trying to get something they want for allowing a simple nomination to go forth."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Black Rifle Coffee denounced extremists — and the far right is pissed Read More

  2. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

  3. Texas Supreme Court extends eviction assistance program, which was set to expire, until October 1 Read More

  4. Rising share of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Texas fuels fears of another wave Read More

  5. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pledges to revive bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender kids Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation