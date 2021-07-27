Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Isis Romero, 10 p.m. anchor for San Antonio's KSAT 12, announces her firing on Facebook

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge Isis Romero joined the KSAT team in 2010. - INSTAGRAM / ISIS ROMERO
  • Instagram / Isis Romero
  • Isis Romero joined the KSAT team in 2010.
KSAT 12 anchor Isis Romero, one of the most visible faces in San Antonio TV news for more than a decade, announced in a Tuesday Facebook post that she's been dismissed by the station.

The 10 p.m. anchor said the ABC affiliate opted not renew her contract, adding that her last day on air was July 12.



"As you can imagine, the past two weeks have been filled with tremendous sadness, and words cannot fully express my emotions," Romero wrote. "I am heartbroken beyond measure. I enjoyed anchoring San Antonio's #1 newscast for the past decade, and I especially took pride in representing my culture and community as the city's most tenured Latina news anchor currently on English-language TV."

In a statement emailed to the Current, KSAT Vice President and General Manager Phil Lane thanked Romero and said he wished her future success. 

"KSAT 12 has always strived for a workplace reflective of our vibrant and diverse community both in front of and behind the camera," he said. "This is a cornerstone of our culture and will continue to be so."

A person familiar with the station's inner workings said that, as of early Tuesday afternoon, management hadn't yet discussed Romero's departure with staff.

"I don't think anybody's happy with the way this has played out," said the person, who added that they were unclear why the station ended Romero's contract.

A native of the Corpus Christi area, Romero came to San Antonio in 2010 and has spent 11 years on camera at KSAT. During that time, she produced a season of Up Close, a news magazine program that explored current events from first-person perspectives, and Conviction, a series on the 1998 murder of businessman Eddie Garcia, known as “The Bingo King” of San Antonio.

Romero also maintains a widely followed social media presence that includes family photos of her and husband Phil Anaya — an anchor at rival KENS 5 — and their three boys.

"I care so deeply about our viewers and our community — and though my role with KSAT has ended, my love for you, the people of San Antonio, has not stopped," she said on Facebook. "I want to thank those of you who have supported me with your viewership these past 11 years, and for the incredible love and kindness you have shown me. I will be forever grateful."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio, Bexar County could make workers get vaccinated, setting off possible legal fight Read More

  2. What you need to know about the latest COVID-19 surge and how to stay safe Read More

  3. Gov. Greg Abbott promised “transparency and accountability” for border wall donations. But donors don’t have to use real names. Read More

  4. Black Rifle Coffee denounced extremists — and the far right is pissed Read More

  5. Analysis: Texas voters should recognize the political naïveté of George P. Bush's Trump courtship Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation