Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott's $250 million 'border wall' is a chain-link fence

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott (left) shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a border photo op in late June. - INSTAGRAM / @GOVERNORABBOTT
  • Instagram / @governorabbott
  • Gov. Greg Abbott (left) shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a border photo op in late June.
The state-funded "border wall" initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott is actually a chain link fence that South Texas officials say is unlikely to keep migrants from crossing into Texas, according to new media reports.

Recent stories by Texas Monthly and the San Antonio Express-News describe a 1.2 mile completed section of Abbott's border barrier west of Del Rio as something considerably less substantial than the "big, beautiful" wall former President Donald Trump pledged to build.



"The fence, roughly ten feet tall and a hundred feet from the Rio Grande, boasts rings of razor wire at chest level, with another complement of wire at the top," writes Texas Monthly's Aaron Nelsen. "Its modest height, combined with the military-grade concertina wire, gives the effect of a Chihuahua sporting a large spiked collar."

Abbott, a Republican who is running for reelection, announced plans in June to spend $250 million in state funds to finish Trump's border wall, falsely claiming a surge in border crossing was causing "carnage" in the state. He also asked the public to pitch in through a crowdfunding campaign that's so far raised less than $1 million, according to Texas Monthly's reporting.

The Express-News article further puts Abbott's 10-foot-tall chain link fence in perspective by contrasting it with the 12-foot-high black metal fence built along the border during the George W. Bush administration and Trump's unfinished wall, which towers to nearly 30 feet.

Abbott's fence is built on private land, which gives state troopers justification for arresting migrants on trespassing charges if they clamber over it. However, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez told the Express-News border crossers already steer clear of it since they know they can surrender on federal land to obtain asylum hearings.

"Other walls have been built with the same goal in mind. They have slowed but never stopped the illegal immigration that has been the governor’s focus in recent weeks," the Express News' Sig Christensen writes. "The 'Bush fence,' as Martinez calls it, is bent at the top and bottom where migrants climbed over or crawled under it."

Both articles suggest Abbott's project is pricy political theater — something that's likely to be more effective at hurling red meat to the MAGA crowd than slowing border crossings. Texas Monthly's wraps up as State Rep. Eddie Morales, D-Eagle Pass, laments the waste of taxpayer money that could have been used to improve border communities.

“I would much rather see that money invested into expanding our ports of entry,” Morales said. “The governor would never lose again if he focused on enhancing business and trade at the border. That’s the one area he’s totally neglected.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cops in San Antonio suburb arrest man, say he repeatedly hurled bags of cat poo from his vehicle Read More

  2. Isis Romero, 10 p.m. anchor for San Antonio's KSAT 12, announces her firing on Facebook Read More

  3. Texas Republican Party sent out fundraising email repeating debunked voter-fraud claim Read More

  4. 100 state legislators joining Texas Democrats in Washington to turn up pressure on voting-rights bill Read More

  5. With school openings near, parents and teachers say state leaders have stripped them of weapons against COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation