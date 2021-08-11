San Antonio-based company will pay out $420,000 over alleged harassment of Black employees

click to enlarge Flickr Creative Commons / Brian Turner

Federal regulators said San Antonio-based CCC Group Inc. has agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing it of fostering workplace racial harassment.

has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of discrimination, adding that since a 2018 leadership change, the business has renewed its commitment to maintaining a respectful work environment.

The statement by CCC Group CEO and

Joe Garza also said the company hasn't faced any

harassment charges in the five years since the alleged incidents. Garza added that he was "disappointed" the EEOC

included "disputed allegations that are not part of the consent decree" the

signed.



While we accepted responsibility for matters set forth in the consent decree, it is frustrating that the EEOC felt it necessary to paint such an inaccurate picture of a company that has achieved so much positive change over the past five years and worked in good faith to bring a resolution to this matter," Garza said in CCC Group's statement

.