Saturday, August 14, 2021

In blows to Gov. Greg Abbott, appeals courts uphold mask mandates in San Antonio and Dallas

Posted By on Sat, Aug 14, 2021 at 3:14 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott has battled municipalities such as San Antonio as they try make their own policies to battle the current wave of COVID-19 cases. - INSTAGRAM / @GOVABBOTT
  • Instagram / @govabbott
  • Gov. Greg Abbott has battled municipalities such as San Antonio as they try make their own policies to battle the current wave of COVID-19 cases.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suffered a pair of defeats Friday afternoon in his bid to overturn mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties.

The 4th Court of Appeals in San Antonio tossed out Abbott’s appeal to nix an order by the local health authority in Bexar County mandating mask-wearing in local public schools. Abbott sought to overturn a lower court ruling that allowed the local mandate.

Minutes later, the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas made an identical ruling in Abbott’s challenge to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order mandating masks in public schools, universities and businesses — upholding the mandate there.

Abbott is all but certain to take the matter to the Texas Supreme Court.

