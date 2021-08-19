Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

San Antonio's Castro brothers tout Biden's infrastructure bill as Democratic bus tour rolls into town

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro speaks at the Build Back Better bus tour at Woodlawn Lake Park. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro speaks at the Build Back Better bus tour at Woodlawn Lake Park.
Congressman Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro joined local officials in touting the Biden administration's infrastructure plan Thursday morning in San Antonio.

They, along with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, appeared at Woodlawn Lake Park as part of the Democratic National Committee's "Build Back Better" bus tour. The tour is hitting 10 states to promote the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that's a centerpiece of Joe Biden's presidency.



"We have a chance to build an America that is more prosperous than ever before, because Americans voted to put Democrats and President Biden in charge," said Julián Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful. "Your vote counts."

The infrastructure plan passed the Senate earlier this month with narrow bipartisan support. However, it's being held up in the Democrat-controlled House as moderates and the party's left flank dicker over how to best move forward.

The bus tour, which is also promoting Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, comes ahead of the 2022 campaign season, when Republicans are expected to seize on immigration, crime and the U.S. departure from Afghanistan as key issues as they seek to retake the Senate and House.

