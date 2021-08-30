Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 30, 2021

Federal appeals court decision sets stage for Texas' six-week abortion ban to go into effect this week

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge LORIE SHAULL VIA WHOLE WOMEN'S HEALTH
  • Lorie Shaull via Whole Women's Health
A Texas law that bans abortions before many women are even aware they're pregnant will likely take effect Wednesday, after a federal appeals court canceled a hearing where women's health groups sought to block the measure.

On Friday night, the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals scrapped a Monday hearing at which more than 20 abortion providers planned to argue that the new law — arguably the nation's strictest — would create legal disarray by allowing virtually anyone to sue a person they claim violated the law, the Texas Tribune reports. Some have called the measure a virtual ban on the medical procedure.



Women's health groups have sued to overturn Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Courts have repeatedly rejected other states' so-called heartbeat bills as unconstitutional because they deny abortion access before many women are aware they're pregnant.

Groups including the Whole Woman's Health Alliance and Planned Parenthood filed emergency motions with the 5th Circuit, asking it to temporarily block the law's enforcement or to send the case back to district court, the Tribune reports.

Abortion providers have warned that if the law isn't blocked while court challenges play out, it could temporarily shut down clinics or slash the number of procedures they can perform.

“If this law is not blocked by September 1, abortion access in Texas will come to an abrupt stop,” Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights said in a statement shared with the Tribune.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive LEGO Brick Battle of the Alamo exhibit opens this weekend at the San Antonio landmark Read More

  2. Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths Read More

  3. Texas Right to Life sets up site asking for anonymous tips on people who get or offer abortions Read More

  4. Verbal and physical attacks on health workers surge as emotions boil during latest COVID-19 wave Read More

  5. Six-week abortion ban now in effect in Texas after U.S. Supreme Court declines to halt new law Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation