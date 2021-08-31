Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 2:49 PM
-
Facebook / Galveston County Republican Party
-
Texas Republican Party activist H Scott Apley died after frequently criticizing vaccines and masks during the pandemic. According to an online fundraiser, he died in the hospital while being treated for COVID-19.
Tragic stories continue to pile up of people who died of COVID-19 after denying its existence or rejecting the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Some of the highest profile — from an outspoken Republican Party leader
to an organizer of anti-mask rallies
— have been in Texas.
A new site called Sorry Antivaxxer
is now keeping a compendium of avoidable obituaries and medical horror stories about people who contracted the coronavirus after rejecting safety measures such as masks and vaccines, and often encouraging others to do the same.
click to enlarge
-
Screen Capture / sorryantivaxxer.com
The point of the site — at least from what we can glean — isn't to make light of tragedy or revel in schadenfreude but to point out just how preventable these fatalities are. These are real people who had real families, real dreams and things to contribute before their lives were cut short.
"The goal of this list is educational," the site states. "Please share to help keep more people from making the same mistake."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Sorry Antivxxer, covid denial, anti-vaccine, anti-mask, obituaries, preventable deaths, Republican Party, anti-mask rallies, COVID-19, COVID, coronavirus, pandemic, delta variant, deaths, vaccinations, vaccines, vaccines work, Image