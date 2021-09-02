Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 2, 2021

All kindergarten teachers at a North San Antonio elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 4:55 PM

click image Kinder Ranch Elementary is located in North San Antonio, near the intersection of 281 and Bulverde Road. - FACEBOOK / CISD KINDER RANCH ELEMENTARY
  • Facebook / CISD Kinder Ranch Elementary
  • Kinder Ranch Elementary is located in North San Antonio, near the intersection of 281 and Bulverde Road.
Every kindergarten teacher at Comal ISD's Kinder Ranch Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by news site myCanyonLake.com.

The North San Antonio school is located near the intersection of Highway 281 and Bulverde Road.



On Wednesday, a screenshot of an email from a teacher at Kinder Ranch was shared to the Facebook page Open Comal Schools Safely.

In the email, the teacher states that "All teachers in kindergarten have tested positive for covid over the last few days," and encouraged mask-wearing in school.

While Metro Health has mandated face masks in San Antonio schools amid the city and county's court battle with the state, Comal ISD does not currently require them.

A parent of a student at Kinder Ranch, whose identity was verified by Open Comal Schools Safely, spoke to myCanyonLake.com on condition of anonymity. That person told the site that parents have to rely on a "mom" network for information due to a lack of communication from the school.

Additionally, the parent said that a 3rd grade teacher was now hospitalized with COVID.

