Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

San Antonio Public Library branches will open on Sundays starting September 26

Posted By on Tue, Sep 21, 2021 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge Library branches across San Antonio will resume Sunday opening hours starting September 26. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO PUBLIC LIBRARY
  • Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Public Library
  • Library branches across San Antonio will resume Sunday opening hours starting September 26.
The San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) will soon open its doors to the public on Sundays again.

Starting September 26, library hours will be Monday-Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact-free pickup is still available to library patrons.



"Returning to daily service is an important milestone in pandemic recovery for the San Antonio Public Library and its users, completing a phased re-opening approach that began last Spring," SAPL said in a statement.

Some locations have adjusted services due to building improvements and other projects. Details for each branch location can be checked on the SAPL website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Man indicted for June stabbing at San Antonio’s Palladium theater, faces 20 years in prison Read More

  2. San Antonio doctor says he violated Texas' near-total abortion ban to challenge its legality Read More

  3. Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths Read More

  4. Analysis: Texas’ foster care problems are clear. The response from state leaders isn’t. Read More

  5. Days after attack by hacking group Anonymous, the Texas Republican Party's website is still down Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation