Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales says agents filmed whipping reins at migrants 'doing God's work'

Posted By on Wed, Sep 22, 2021 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge Tony Gonzales is a first-term congressman representing Texas' 23rd District. - TWITTER / @TONYGONZALES4TX
  • Twitter / @TonyGonzales4TX
  • Tony Gonzales is a first-term congressman representing Texas' 23rd District.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district includes San Antonio, defended U.S. Border Patrol agents shown in a viral video appearing to whip the reins of the horses they were riding at Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

In a Tuesday interview with CNN, the Republican said the agents were "doing God's work" as they tried to stop migrants from crossing the Rio Grande River into Texas. Thousands of asylum seekers, primarily from Haiti, are now crowded into a refugee camp under a bridge in Del Rio. 

"It's a very desperate situation, and they're doing God's work, fighting everything they can," Gonzales told the cable network. He added that Border Patrol agents have been "working around the clock on this crisis for months on end."

Further, the congressman also argued that chaos around the migrant camp was inevitable. 

"The last thing any of us want to see is the mistreatment of anyone, to include migrants, but when you have tens of thousands of people and only hundreds of Border Patrol agents, it creates a very desperate situation," he said.

Video clips captured by Al Jazeera and Reuters over the weekend appear to show mounted Border Patrol agents thrashing long leather reins at migrants and charging at them with their horses. In one clip shared by by Al Jazeera reporter John Holman, an agent yells to a group of migrants, “This is why your country’s shit, because you use your women for this!”

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security called the footage "extremely troubling" and said it's conducting an investigation. Top White House officials, including Vice President Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have also expressed horror at the video.

A first-term congressman, Gonzales represents Texas' 23rd District, a wide swath of South Texas that includes a portion of San Antonio and roughly two-thirds of the U.S.-Mexico border. He ran with Donald Trump's endorsement and backed the former president's unfinished border wall.

Gonzales is no stranger to controversial statements. As a candidate, he made headlines when he repeatedly refused to identify the Ku Klux Klan as a terrorist group during an interview. He also faced scrutiny for including footage of himself shaking hands with a fake Border Patrol agent in TV ads.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two separate suits filed against San Antonio doctor who performed abortion in violation of Texas law Read More

  2. Corporations were silent as Texas passed its abortion law, but an economic blowback is brewing Read More

  3. Stacey Abrams rips Texas' new voting law as 'anti-patriotic' during San Antonio speaking appearance Read More

  4. San Antonio Public Library branches will open on Sundays starting September 26 Read More

  5. Report: Beto O'Rourke talking to potential staffers for run against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation