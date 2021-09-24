Friday, September 24, 2021
San Antonio rolls out Pfizer boosters, begins offering $100 H-E-B gift cards as vaccine incentive
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 10:04 AM
A worker at the City of San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site calls on the next person in line to get their shot.
Following the FDA's approval of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, qualified San Antonio residents now have access to the third vaccine dose starting Friday morning.
What's more, unvaccinated residents now can collect a $100 H-E-B gift card as an incentive to get jabbed.
University Health will provide Pfizer boosters starting at 10 a.m. at a vaccine clinic at Wonderland of the Americas Mall. The shots will be available to those 65 and older and to those 18 and older with underlying health conditions. To receive the booster, people must also have received their second Pfizer dose no less than six months ago.
Additionally, the city on Friday will begin offering $100 H-E-B gift cards to residents who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at Metro Health clinics. A list of its vaccination sites is available online
.
The gift cards are available to people who receive either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Those who have already been vaccinated aren't eligible for the perk.
