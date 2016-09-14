Email
Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Bad News For Baklava Fans: There Will Be No Greek FUNstival This Year

I hate being the bearer of bad news, but it's part of the gig.

The folks at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church have decided not to host what would have been this year's 57th annual Greek FUNstival. Insert Greek tragedy joke here. 

The decision was made some time in August, but the church quietly posted about it on their website. We learned of the festival's lapse, while compiling our list on area festivals we were pumped for this fall

And what's not to love about hella cheap admission, oodles of baklava, kebabs and other Greek goodies? Here's what St. Sophia shared on their website:

St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church will not be hosting a Greek FUNstival this October, 2016. Our parish is focusing on initiatives within the church this year and value your understanding during this time. We greatly appreciate your support throughout the past fifty years and pray that we will return to hosting the FUNstival again in 2017. Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support.
For the love of pita and all things good, let's hope the festival makes a comeback in 2017.

