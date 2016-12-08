Texas Rep Takes a Second Shot at "Constitutional Carry"

click image Screenshot via YouTube, Texas Tribune

Rep. Jonathan Stickland

Last session, it was open carry. This session, the statehouse may take on a further-reaching firearm debate: Constitutional carry.

Rooted in the Constitution's Second Amendment, “constitutional carry” laws give any U.S. citizen the right to carry a firearm without a license — and is already permitted in 11 states and Puerto Rico. Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, hopes to add Texas to that list.

"No Texan should have to pay a fee or take a class to exercise their right to bear arms,” said Stickland, in a statement. Stickland, whose reelection campaign motto is "More freedom, less government," has said permit-less carry is the original intention of the Second Amendment — and can even be considered a religious right.



"The right to keep and bear arms is essential to liberty — it comes not from government, but from God," Stickland's website reads.

