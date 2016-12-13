Rick Perry Will Lead the Federal Agency He Forgot He Wanted to Eliminate

How better to show your disregard for a core federal agency than to appoint to its helm a figurehead who has said he literally wants to eliminate it?
If you're President-elect Donald Trump, you appoint someone like ex-Texas Gov. Rick Perry to lead the U.S. Department of Energy. Meaning the dude famous for being so brain-drained during a nationally televised presidential debate that he vowed to eliminate three federal agencies but couldn't remember the name of the third one...will now run that third one he couldn't remember.
Which kinda makes sense in the upside-down world of Trump cabinet appointments. The list so far: a CIA director who called agents who tortured people "heroes"; a vulture capitalist as Treasury Secretary; an Attorney General who bashes civil rights groups and was once deemed too racist to be appointed federal judge; a Labor Secretary who hates the minimum wage; a Health and Human Services director who (surprise!) is staunchly opposed to reproductive rights; an EPA director who hasn't found an EPA regulation he hasn't wanted to sue over; a religious-right radical who thinks education reform should "advance God's Kingdom" and has vowed to take money out of public schools as Education Secretary; and CEO of the world's largest oil company (and bestie of Russian Prez Vladimir Putin) as Secretary of State.
According to multiple reports, Perry, Texas' longest serving governor and climate change denier "skeptic", will now run the Department of Energy, the agency tasked not only with overseeing national energy policy but, as a parent agency for the Nuclear Security Administration, is also responsible for managing the country's stockpile of nukes and taking the lead on programs related to nuclear nonproliferation and counterterrorism – which is probably why Obama appointed physicists (one of whom had a Nobel Prize) to the post. Perry's got a bachelor's of animal science from Texas A&M.